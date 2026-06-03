UP: 4 family members, including elderly couple, found dead in Prayagraj house; police suspect murder

Prayagraj:

Four people, believed to be from the same family, were found dead inside a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday. Police have said the case appears to be a murder, as injury marks were found on the bodies. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya, officers were informed after local residents noticed a strong foul smell coming from a house in the South Malaka area under Kotwali police limits.

When the police reached the location and entered the house, they found four bodies inside. Officials said the bodies seemed to be about two days old at the time of discovery.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that all bodies recovered from the incident site have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene.

According to preliminary information, one of the deceased, identified as Virendra Kumar Vaishya, had two sons. Police said Vaishya had disowned one of his sons due to his involvement in criminal activities. He also reportedly had ongoing disputes with his other son over several issues.

Authorities further stated that the son who had been absent from the area for the past few days is currently being traced as part of the investigation. Police are continuing their inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Newlywed woman found dead in Lucknow

A 29-year-old newly married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Monday morning. The deceased, Shweta Singh, was discovered hanging at her in-laws’ house.

She married Shivam Singh on November 22, 2025, who works at a private laboratory. The couple lived in Kashi Vihar under Thakurganj police limits.

Shweta’s family, based in Vishwanagar Malhai Tola, has accused the in-laws of continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry since the marriage. They have demanded strict police action, alleging it to be a case of murder. Police have begun an investigation.

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