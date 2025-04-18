UP: 25-year-old woman, along with lover, kills husband, tries to portray it like suicide In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a 25-year-old wife and her lover allegedly poisoned and strangled her husband with a rope. The deceased, identified as Kehr Singh, was found hanging on April 13 in a rented room with the door locked from inside.

Bareilly:

In yet another case of husband killed by wife due to illicit love affair, a new incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. Here, a 25-year-old wife and her lover allegedly poisoned and strangled her husband with a rope. They used the same rope to hang the body to make it look like a suicide case. In the preliminary probe, police suspected it to be a case of suicide, but the post-mortem report indicates death by strangulation. The couple is arrested and has been sent to jail.

The deceased, identified as Kehr Singh, was found hanging on April 13 in a rented room with the door locked from inside. He was working as a sanitation worker posted on contract with the Fatehganj Paschimi Nagar Panchayat in Bareilly.

Accused poisioned the victim

Accused, Rekha and her lover Pintu (25), were taken into custody and they confessed to poisoning Kehr Singh. Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, "Suspecting poisoning, we have also preserved the victim's viscera for forensic testing. During questioning, Rekha initially avoided direct answers but later confessed to mixing poison in her husband's food. However, she denied strangling him or hanging the body, claiming her husband might have locked the room and taken his own life."

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against Rekha and Pintu at the Fatehganj Paschimi police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Ashok. In his complaint, Ashok alleged that his brother had learned about his wife's affair with Pintu. Following this, they conspired to kill his brother.

"They first gave him poison. When he became unconscious, they strangled him with a rope and then used the same rope to hang his body from the ceiling to make it look like suicide," the FIR stated.

With inputs from Vikas Sahni