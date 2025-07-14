Ultratech Yashasvi Pradhan Competition: 20 best village heads honoured in Uttar Pradesh 60,000 village heads from the state were contacted to participate in this competition, which began on September 24 last year.

The best twenty village heads of Uttar Pradesh were selected and honoured during an event – the Ultratech Yashasvi Pradhan Competition – organised on July 13 at the Mercury Auditorium of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan at 10:30 am. The programme was attended by UP's agriculture minister, Surya Pratap Shahi, and the director of the Panchayati Raj Department, Amit Kumar Singh. They presented the honour badges to the elected heads.

50 thousand village heads got the opportunity to showcase their work

Let us inform you that 60,000 village heads from the state were contacted to participate in this competition, which began on September 24 last year. Out of these, 50 thousand village heads got the opportunity to show their excellent work through the Ultratech Yashasvi Pradhan Competition. Out of 260 Pradhans selected from 13 nodal centres of the state, an independent jury at the state level selected 20 Yashasvi Pradhans.

Village heads motivated for development works

In this competition, applications from all the village heads were received online. These heads made several applications to show several development works. The heads had presented more than 70 thousand construction works at the Panchayat level for the competition. Apart from the school, road, reservoir, panchayat bhawan, public toilet, and park in the Gram Panchayat, applications were also made to show works related to employment generation, library, and garbage disposal.

Women, young pradhans participated ethusiastically

The special thing about the Ultratech Yashasvi Pradhan competition was that women and young Pradhans participated enthusiastically. This competition was encouraging for the youth who have taken charge of the Panchayat by becoming Pradhan for the first time. Everyone was enthusiastic about it.

