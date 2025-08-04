Two men found dead in parked car in Noida, Police suspect suffocation Police reached the scene soon after receiving the information and carried out the necessary legal procedures, officials said. Both deceased were residents of Ghaziabad.

Noida:

In a disturbing incident from Noida, two men were found dead inside a parked car which sparked panic in the area. According to the initial investigation by the police, both are suspected to have died due to suffocation. The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Sachin, son of Ramgopal Sharma, and 50-year-old Laxmi Shankar, son of Tuki Ram. Both were residents of Ghaziabad.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving the information and carried out the necessary legal procedures (panchayatnama), officials said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, they added.

Further details are awaited.