Three killed, eight injured in head-on collision of two cars on Delhi-Lucknow highway

Hapur:

At least three people were killed and eight others seriously injured after two cars collided head-on on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said. The accident took place on Sunday night near Syana Chowpla in the Garh Kotwali area of ​​the district.

How did the accident happen?

The accident occurred when a Scorpio and an Ertiga collided with each other while trying to avoid a cow that suddenly appeared on the highway.

According to police, a group of young men from Mustafabad in Delhi was travelling in a Scorpio SUV to attend a wedding in Bijnor when the accident occurred.

As the vehicle was passing through the Garh area, a cow suddenly came onto the highway. While attempting to avoid the animal, the driver allegedly lost control of the Scorpio. The SUV first struck the cow, then crossed the divider into the opposite carriageway, where it collided head-on with an Ertiga travelling from Bijnor towards Delhi.

The force of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were extensively damaged. A scooter rider passing through the area was also caught in the crash and crushed by the impact of the two vehicles. The accident triggered panic on the highway and claimed three lives, while several others sustained injuries.

Two seriously injured referred to Meerut

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police immediately arrived at the scene. With the help of police and local residents, all the injured were immediately taken to a nearby community health center. After first aid, two seriously injured individuals were referred to Meerut Medical College, while the other six are undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified, and their families have been informed.

Three individuals died at the site of the accident, police said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Garh Station House Officer Devendra Singh Bisht said the deceased have been identified as Sarfaraz (45), Afzal (37) and Abrar (48) -- all residents of Delhi.

Following the accident, traffic on the highway came to a standstill as long queues of vehicles formed at the site. Police, with the help of cranes, removed the damaged vehicles and cleared the road to restore the flow of traffic.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

(Report: Nishank Sharma)

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