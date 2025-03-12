Yogi's big message on Sambhal: 'Unacceptable if someone forcibly occupies a place...' | VIDEO Amid the Sambhal mosque row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the town's significance predates Islam, citing ancient scriptures that reference a Vishnu temple allegedly demolished in 1526.

Amid the ongoing Sambhal mosque controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that forcibly seizing someone's faith and trampling on their beliefs is "unacceptable", especially "when we know the truth about Sambhal", which he said predates Islam and once housed a Vishnu temple that was destroyed in 1526. “Sambhal has been mentioned in scriptures that are 5,000 years old. They contain references to Lord Vishnu’s future incarnation. Islam, on the other hand, emerged only 1,400 years ago. I am talking about something that predates Islam by at least 2,000 years,” the chief minister said. He added, “The evidence for these things has existed for centuries. Remember, in 1526, a temple of Lord Vishnu in Sambhal was demolished. Two years later, in 1528, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was destroyed.”

Speaking at Manthan: Kumbh and Beyond — an event organised in Lucknow by RSS-linked weekly Organiser — Adityanath claimed that both demolitions were carried out by the same individual. Tensions have been simmering in Sambhal since November last year following a court-ordered survey at a mosque, which some believe stands on the site of a demolished temple.

Free LPG refills ahead of Holi, Ramzan: CM Adityanath

In a separate event on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Uttar Pradesh government is providing free LPG cylinder refills to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana ahead of Holi and during Ramzan. Speaking at a subsidy distribution programme in Lucknow, he said the state is releasing Rs 1,890 crore to benefit 1.86 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries before the upcoming festivals.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the scheme in 2016, Adityanath said it has provided free LPG connections to 10 crore families nationwide, including nearly two crore in Uttar Pradesh. “Our government had promised to provide free gas cylinders to every Ujjwala beneficiary during Diwali and Holi. The state government ensures this by allocating Rs 1,890 crore per instalment — amounting to Rs 3,760 crore annually from the budget,” he said. “Since both Holi and Ramzan are being observed, every beneficiary can avail of this scheme,” he added, calling it a “gift from the government”.

Highlighting the pre-Ujjwala challenges, Adityanath claimed that securing an LPG connection earlier often required bribes of up to Rs 25,000 and that even refills were difficult to obtain. “Today, this scheme ensures that women do not have to suffer from harmful smoke while cooking,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted improvements in the public distribution system, stating that Uttar Pradesh now has 80,000 fair price shops. He said the introduction of electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) machines at these outlets has curbed irregularities in ration distribution, allowing for real-time detection and strict action in cases of manipulation. Adityanath also mentioned that 15 crore people in the state are benefiting from the Centre’s free ration scheme, which was launched four years ago.

Initiatives for women and economic progress

The chief minister also spoke about various welfare initiatives for women. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, 22 lakh girls are receiving financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each. Since 2017, over four lakh girls have been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana. The financial aid under this scheme, currently Rs 35,000, will be increased to Rs 1 lakh from April, he said. He further announced that the state government will provide scooters to top-performing female students in board exams and that working women will get dedicated hostel facilities named after Ahilyabai Holkar in every district.

On the state’s economic development, Adityanath said, “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a 'BIMARU' state to India’s second-largest economy.” He also announced an increase of Rs 150 per quintal in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and said that low-cost canteens would be opened in procurement markets to provide affordable meals to farmers.

(With agency inputs)