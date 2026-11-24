Kannauj:

At least four school students were killed, and around 35 others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus carrying children on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place near the 209-km mark of the expressway, under the jurisdiction of Thathia police station in Kannauj.

Bus with students and teachers returning from picnic

According to reports, the bus, carrying around 50 students and six teachers from Agra to Kaushambi, was on its way back from a picnic trip. The group was returning when the truck, approaching from behind at high speed, crashed into the bus, which was stationary on the expressway. The impact left several children injured and triggered panic at the scene.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Rescue operations were launched, and the injured students were taken by ambulance to the Medical College in Tirwa for treatment.

Kannauj District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar also reached the medical college. They enquired about the condition of the injured children and directed hospital staff to ensure they received the best possible medical care.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

What did police say?

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the school bus was carrying around 50 students and staff from Kaushambi and was returning via Mathura when the accident occurred.

"At around 5:45 am, near the 209th kilometre mark of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, a truck rammed into the bus from behind as it was travelling from Agra towards Lucknow. Four children were declared dead at the trauma centre of Tirwa Medical College. The school principal and another child sustained serious injuries and are being referred to Kanpur, while 22 children with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Tirwa Medical College," he said.

The bus was parked on the roadside when the truck hit it from behind. Arrangements are being made to send the students and staff who escaped unhurt back home.

One of the injured students said the bus had stopped in the Kannauj area to allow the children to use the restroom when the truck crashed into it from behind. Around 50 children were on board at the time.

(Input: Surjeet Kushwaha)

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