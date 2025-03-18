UP: Truck collides with goods train at Ayodhya-Rae Bareli crossing, Rail services affected As per officials, the impact of the collision smashed the truck, while the front part of the goods train too was damaged. The train movement has been stopped due to the damage caused to the railway track and electric line, they added.

A container truck driver sustained serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a goods train at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing in Amethi district, police reported on Tuesday. The impact of the collision left the truck badly mangled, while the front portion of the goods train also suffered significant damage.

The driver of the truck, Sonu Chaudhary (28), was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur from where the doctors referred him to the district hospital in critical condition, police said, adding that presently his condition is stated to be stable.

According to officials, the crash caused major damage to the railway track and overhead electric line, leading to an immediate halt in train movement along the route. As per details, Railway authorities and police teams rushed to the spot, and repair work is underway to restore operations. The divisional railway manager of Northern Railways’ Lucknow Division, Sachinder Mohan Sharma, said work is going on to repair the railway line and traffic will be restored soon.

The incident took place at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing on the Lucknow-Varanasi-via-Sultanpur line around 2.30 am when the railway gate was open. The gateman was not present when the goods train moving at a high speed collided with the truck crossing the gate, police said.

Four killed in Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident

Earlier this month, four people were killed while 19 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad area of Agra. According to the information, the accident took place when the bus traveling from Lucknow to Agra collided with a truck while overtaking.

The accident took place at around 5:40 am on Saturday, which resulted in the death of four passengers. Providing details, Police Station Incharge DP Tiwari said that the bus (registration no. RJ18PB5811) lost control while overtaking near the 27 km mark of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and collided with a truck (registration no. RJ11GD0561).

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Major accident averted as freight train collides with girder in AP's Anakapalle, rail services disrupted