Trainee aircraft crashes on highway in UP's Kasganj; woman pilot critically injured | VIDEO

Kasganj:

A trainee aircraft crashed on an under-construction highway in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Monday, triggering panic in the area. The incident took place near the Kyampur-Baheria region, where the aircraft suddenly went down, drawing a large crowd to the crash site.

According to preliminary information, a woman trainee pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft. She sustained serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to the district hospital after receiving first aid at the scene. Doctors have said that her condition remains critical.

“On 29.06.2026, upon receiving information about a trainee aircraft crashing during an emergency landing in the jurisdiction of Kasganj Police Station, senior officials and local police immediately reached the scene and sent the female pilot on board to the hospital for treatment, where her condition is stable. Necessary action is being taken at the police station level in the matter,” Kasganj Police posted on X.

Soon after the accident, police and district administration officials reached the site and cordoned off the area. A large number of local residents gathered to witness the wreckage, prompting authorities to deploy additional police personnel to manage the crowd.

Probe launched to ascertain cause of accident

The incident has been reported to the concerned aviation authorities, who have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. While the exact reason remains unclear, officials suspect that a technical malfunction or another operational issue may have led to the accident. A detailed inquiry is underway.

Authorities said it was fortunate that the aircraft crashed on an under-construction stretch of highway, preventing what could have been a far more devastating tragedy. No casualties or injuries have been reported among people on the ground.

The incident has once again raised concerns over aviation safety, particularly involving training aircraft. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft's technical condition, maintenance records, and other factors before determining the exact cause of the crash.

25 killed in plane crash in France, Saudi

Earlier on Sunday, at least 25 people were killed in two separate aviation accidents reported in France and Saudi Arabia. In France, a small aircraft carrying skydivers crashed in the Tomblaine area near Nancy. The aircraft went down under unclear circumstances, killing around 11 people.

In a separate incident in Saudi Arabia, a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in the Ras Tanura region. At least 14 people were reported dead in the accident. The exact circumstances leading to the crash remain unknown (Reported by Akshay Paliwal)

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