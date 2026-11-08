'Time to give Baba a grand farewell': Akhilesh Yadav vows to oust BJP from power in 2027 UP polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday vowed to eradicate the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Uttar Pradesh, emphasising that he would give a grand farewell to 'Baba', a term commonly used for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to party workers in Etawah, the Lok Sabha member from Kannauj said the entire country has pinned their hopes on the Samajwadi Party to save India. He underlined that if the BJP is defeated in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, then it would be the beginning of the end for the saffron party.

"People of the entire country and the UP want the Samajwadi Party to save the nation. It is upon us to save the Constitution and the democracy. If we are able to stop them in UP, then it would be the beginning of end for them... People of UP had welcomed them once, and now, they would give them a grand farewell. It is time to give 'Baba' a grand farewell," Akhilesh said.

However, the former chief minister cautioned the Samajwadi Party workers and leaders over the kind of words and the language they use in runup to the assembly elections. He also reiterated that his party will continue fighting for the society.

Later in the day, Akhilesh also spoke to reporters and vowed to 'drastically improve' the standard of education after the 2027 elections. He said SP's focus would be on improving the primary schools and added laptops would be distributed for this.

He also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali, saying the festival of lights is celebrated not just in India, but across the entire world.

"For ten years, Uttar Pradesh has been looted by disguising identities in the UP government. They sat on power by changing their guises, and we Indians know this well our culture, teachings, and the Ramayana have shown us how someone abducted Mother Sita by adopting a disguise," Akhilesh said.

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh in early next year. The SP is seeking a return to power after a decade, while the BJP is eyeing to retain Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

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