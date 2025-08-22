Three killed, as many injured in car-truck collision on EPE in Greater Noida The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Kosikalan in Mathura who was driving the car, and Lokesh and Gautam, both from Faridabad. The injured—Lalit, Harvinder, and Kuldeep—are also residents of Faridabad.

Greater Noida:

As many as three persons were killed in a tragic accident that occurred late Thursday night on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Akbarpur Toll Plaza in Greater Noida, PTI reported citing police. Three persons have also been injured in the incident.

The crash happened around 10 pm under the jurisdiction of the Dadri police station. Six people were traveling in a car from Haridwar to Faridabad when their vehicle collided with a truck.

Dadri police station in-charge Arvind Kumar confirmed that three of the occupants succumbed to their injuries. The other three are currently admitted in a hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Kosikalan in Mathura who was driving the car, and Lokesh and Gautam, both from Faridabad. The injured—Lalit, Harvinder, and Kuldeep—are also residents of Faridabad.

Police seize vehicle

Police have seized both vehicles involved in the crash and sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Four killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Earlier on Wednesday, four labourers were killed after a van carrying them rammed into an unidentified truck from behind. The incident took place on NH-27 in Rajasthan's Bundi district.

Five, including a minor, were seriously injured in the accident.

The tragic accident occurred around 4:30 am near Sutada village, located within the Dabi police station limits. According to Dabi SHO Hemraj Sharma, the collision involved a van transporting labourers from Baran in Rajasthan and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, en route to Kankroli and Nathdwara, and a truck.

Upon receiving the alert, police personnel promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the Community Health Centre in Dabi. From there, they were referred to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Kota for advanced treatment.

The victims who lost their lives in the accident were identified as Santosh, his wife Sangeeta, Anil, and Devraj. The injured include Hemraj, Anil's wife Meinakshi, and Sourabh. Two other individuals, one of whom is a minor, are yet to be identified.

The injured are currently receiving medical care at NMCH in Kota. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. The damaged van has been taken into police custody, the SHO confirmed.