Three killed after tempo traveller rams into Thar occupants standing on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad:

Three people were killed, and one other was injured in a road accident on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 6.10 am in the Vijay Nagar police station area, near the IPEM College exit point on the main expressway lane heading from Delhi towards Meerut. According to police, a Thar vehicle was parked on the roadside, and two occupants had stepped out to speak with a motorcyclist when a tempo traveller coming from behind rammed into them.

One occupant of the Thar and the motorcyclist died on the spot, while another Thar occupant was critically injured and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed. Officials later confirmed that the death count has risen to three. The deceased have been identified as Deepak and Praveen, while the identity of the third victim is yet to be established.

The tempo traveller, which was travelling from Delhi to Haridwar, had 26 women passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Police have taken the driver of the vehicle, identified as Virendra, into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Reported by Zubair Akhtar