Three killed, 45 injured after bus skids off Lucknow-Agra Expressway, falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh

At least three people were killed and 45 others injured after a bus carrying passengers overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. The injured have been admitted to hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred in the Para police station area of Lucknow when the bus, reportedly carrying 50-60 passengers, lost control and overturned. The vehicle was travelling from Rewari in Rajasthan to Chhapra in Bihar.

Following the accident, a large police force rushed to the spot. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire department joined the rescue operation and evacuated the passengers.

CM Yogi takes cognisance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations.

He also instructed authorities to communicate with the families of those affected and ensure all possible assistance. The Chief Minister wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.

Brajesh Pathak visits injured passengers

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured and directed officials to ensure proper treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said a serious bus accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near the first toll plaza on the Lucknow side between 6 am and 6:30 am on Monday.

He said one passenger was brought dead to the KGMU Trauma Centre, while two others were declared dead at Lok Bandhu Hospital. Currently, 31 injured passengers are admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital and 13 are undergoing treatment at the KGMU Trauma Centre.

Pathak said arrangements were being made to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. The district administration is also contacting the victims’ families. An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

Of the injured, 31 passengers were admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital, while 13 others were taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre.

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