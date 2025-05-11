Three detained for objectionable posts targeting PM Modi in Sonbhadra Police received a complaint that three residents of Anpara posted objectionable content on their Facebook accounts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Police have detained all three accused and are proceeding with their enquiry.

Police have detained three men in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly posting objectionable and manipulated content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said.

"On Saturday, Balgopal Chaurasia, a resident of Anpara Bazaar, filed a complaint alleging that Shabbir Ansari, Zubair Ansari and Izhar, all residents of Anpara, posted objectionable content on their Facebook accounts," ASP Kalu Singh said.

As per the complainant, the accused used the Facebook content of a Pakistani YouTuber to create edited posts that falsely portrayed PM Modi, ASP Singh said.

Social media posts found to be 'anti-India': says ASP

The ASP added that upon investigation, the posts were found to be "anti-India", and suggested that the accused were potentially sharing "sensitive information" with enemy nations. "Upon receiving the information from the complainant, we checked the Facebook accounts. We found that all the posts were anti-India. This indicates that they are spreading India's secret information to enemies," he said.

The police have detained the accused men and have registered a case under relevant sections on BNS based on the complaint and the evidence gathered, the officer said. A case has been registered against Ansari, Izhar and Zuber, all of whom have been held. The police have begun further action.