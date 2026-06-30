'Those who fired at Ram devotees now speak of Ram Bhakti': CM Yogi targets Samajwadi Party, Congress

Rampur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, accusing them of hypocrisy over Lord Ram and questioning their sudden display of devotion after allegedly opposing Ram devotees in the past.

Yogi Adityanath's remarks come amid the ongoing investigation by the Ayodhya Police and the state government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi attacks Samajwadi Party, Congress

Addressing a public rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 690 crore in Rampur district, the Chief Minister said those who once ordered lathicharges on people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' are now advocating 'Ram Bhakti'.

"Those who used to lathi-charge people for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' are advocating for 'Ram Bhakti' today. Those who used to shoot bullets at Ram Bhakts are talking about devotion towards Lord Ram today. Congress, which had refused to believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna before 2017, is eager to visit Ayodhya today," the CM said.

He also targeted the Congress party specifically, saying it had refused to believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna before 2017 but is now eager to visit Ayodhya. "Congress, which had refused to believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna before 2017, is eager to visit Ayodhya today. Lord Ram knows who is right and who is wrong. They are upset over how Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath have become so beautiful?... Now that they are not able to do anything, they are leaning on lies," he added.

CM Yogi recalled pre-2017 era

Recalling the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, CM Yogi alleged that the state was facing an identity crisis and accused the then Samajwadi Party government of misgovernance.

"Remember what Uttar Pradesh was like before 2017. There was an identity crisis. Neither daughters nor businessmen were safe. Farmers, the providers of food, were driven to suicide. There were no employment opportunities for the youth. Whenever government recruitment advertisements were issued, an uncle-nephew duo would set out to extort money, forcing the courts to stay the recruitment process," he said.

"Our traditional industries were collapsing because of the government's arbitrary policies. There were no welfare schemes for farmers or the poor. The government had no funds for development, roads, bridges or culverts. Development was reserved for only two families --- the Saifai family and a family from Rampur --- while the rest of the state was deprived. They damaged the social fabric, played with public sentiments, disrespected our heritage, and left no stone unturned in humiliating our sisters and daughters," the Chief Minister said.

Atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh has changed: CM Yogi

Claiming that the law-and-order situation and social atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh have undergone a transformation since 2017, the Chief Minister accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of restricting religious events and allowing communal unrest.

"Today, the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh has completely changed. Under the Samajwadi Party government, they used to say they would not allow the Kanwar Yatra to take place. Riots would break out before every festival, and unrest had become the identity of the state. Before 2017, festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Vijayadashami, Ram Navami, celebrations during the month of Sawan, and even Shri Krishna Janmashtami were not allowed to be celebrated peacefully. Today, the Kanwar Yatra is conducted with great enthusiasm and without any restrictions. Durga Puja is celebrated on a grand scale. The Samajwadi Party had imposed restrictions on Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, but our government removed those restrictions. Today, Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Holi, Diwali, Vijayadashami, Durga Puja, and every other festival are celebrated freely. By removing all obstacles to religious celebrations, Uttar Pradesh has once again become a state of festivals, and the people can see the results for themselves," the Chief Minister said.

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