'They believe in anarchy': CM Yogi chides SP on inaugural day of UP Assembly's Monsoon Session

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday strongly rebuked the Samajwadi Party (SP) during the inaugural session of the UP Assembly's Monsoon Session.

"Samajwadi Party and Democracy are two separate ends of a river. When did they start having faith in democracy? Talking about democracy doesn't suit them. Everyone knows what they did in Sambhal. Be it Sambhal, Bahraich or Gorakhpur, everyone knows about the misdeeds of SP. They did not do anything during their tenure. If the NDA government wants to bring about development, then you (Samajwadi Party) are feeling bad....We are working along with the traders from all over the state," CM Yogi said.

"During the SP regime, the goonda tax was levied on the traders. Due to this, the traders are angry with you, and the Samajwadi Party has to bear the brunt of it again and again. Instead of taking steps for the development of the traders, they (Samajwadi Party) have only created obstacles in their path. It cannot be expected from the Samajwadi Party that they will talk about security and support good development," he added.

SP MLAs fuel protest

SP MLA fuelled an ardent protest inside the assembly and raised slogans against the state government over 'detriorating' law and order.

Carrying banners, posters and placards in their hands, the SP MLAs earlier gathered near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the assembly premises and raised anti-government slogans.The opposition leaders raised slogans like "Aap Chalaye Madhushala, Hum Chalayenge PDA Pathshala".

CM Yogi holds all-party meeting

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened an all-party meeting. During the session, he emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue in the House on matters that concern the public, noting that elected representatives are best positioned to voice the people's concerns.

He also highlighted that this upcoming session would be the first to include an in-depth discussion on the 'Vision Document'. This document, he explained, will incorporate inputs from all political parties and serve as a comprehensive roadmap for the state's development. He clarified that the initiative is not driven by any single party’s agenda but will act as a collective framework for shaping the state's future.