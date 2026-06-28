'There was not pressure on Champat Rai to resign': VHP's Alok Kumar on Ram Temple row | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar, in an exclusive interview with India TV, defended the temple trust's handling of the matter and asserted that former trust official Champat Rai stepped down voluntarily without any external pressure. Alok Kumar said Champat Rai took responsibility by initiating a series of decisive measures after the allegations surfaced.

According to him, Rai played a key role in ensuring transparency by facilitating an SIT probe, allowing questioning to begin, directing the trust to lodge an FIR, and extending full cooperation with investigators.

"Champat Rai resigned on his own. There was no pressure from anyone. The trust's foremost priority is to identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice," Kumar said, adding that the resignation reflected accountability rather than compulsion.

Political rivals targeted over resignation demands

Taking a swipe at opposition leaders, Alok Kumar questioned their moral authority to demand Champat Rai's resignation. He claimed that several political leaders had continued in office despite facing serious allegations in the past.

He referred to cases involving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, arguing that unlike them, Champat Rai chose to resign voluntarily.

No proof of 'thousands of crores' missing, says Kumar

Rejecting claims that donations worth thousands of crores had been stolen, Kumar described such allegations as baseless and misleading. He said the exact amount involved would become clear only after the investigation is completed.

He further stated that the temple's gold and silver reserves, along with valuable religious artifacts including the Kakbhushundi and the symbolic bow and arrow, remain safe under the custody of the treasurer.

Calls for action against rumour-mongers

Alok Kumar also urged authorities to take action against those spreading unverified claims about the alleged theft.

"Making sensational claims without evidence is irresponsible. Those alleging that thousands of crores have been stolen should be asked to produce proof. If false rumours are being spread, legal action, including FIRs, should also be considered," he said.

'Tinnu Yadav was not shielded'

Responding to allegations that accused Tinnu Yadav was protected by Champat Rai, Kumar dismissed the charge outright. He said Yadav's arrest itself demonstrates that no attempt was made to shield him.

"If Champat Rai wanted to protect Tinnu Yadav, he would not have been arrested. Holding the owner responsible for every action of a driver is not justified. Champat Rai is prepared to cooperate fully with the investigation, and anyone found guilty should face punishment," he said.

Rs 80 lakh recovered during probe

Highlighting the trust's immediate response, Kumar said internal questioning began as soon as the matter came to light. He added that authorities recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash, along with a small quantity of gold and silver, during the investigation.

He also said the trust requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to order an SIT probe and rejected allegations that the trust had delayed or avoided action.

"The accusation that no action was taken is completely incorrect. The trust acted immediately and has fully supported the investigation from the very beginning," Kumar said.

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