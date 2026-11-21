Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the last rites of his mother in Chandighat, Haridwar. The chief minister was earlier seen getting emotional while bidding a final farewell to his mother Savitri Devi on Saturday. He shouldered the mortal remains of his mother in his ancestral village Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. During this, he also paid tribute by placing a garland of flowers on his mother's photo. The UP CM expressed his feelings in a brief message on the social media platform X - "There is no shade like a mother’s, no refuge like a mother’s. There is no protection like a mother’s, no love like a mother’s."

The 91-year-old Savitri Devi breathed her last at her residence in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on November 20, following a prolonged illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed condolences over the death of his mother, Savitri Devi.

Several senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, also expressed grief over her demise. Yogi Adityanath shared a photograph on X showing him standing in front of his mother's mortal remains, with the caption, "Maa...Om Shanti".

Condoling the death of UP CM's mother, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X said, "The news of the passing of Savitri Devi, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh’s respected Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. A mother’s affection, blessings, and tender love are life’s most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give Hon’ble Yogi Ji and all the grieving family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condoled the death of UP CM's mother, saying, "The news of the passing Savitri Devi, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh’s Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening. The loss of a mother is a grief that cannot be put into words. No one can take a mother’s place in our lives.During this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences are with the Chief Minister and all his family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow.

UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary tweeted, "The passing of Savitri Devi, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. A mother’s departure from this world is a loss in life that can never be made up for. In this difficult hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the Hon’ble Chief Minister and all the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the Hon’ble Chief Minister and all family members the strength to bear this immense grief."

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