Tarpaulin-covered mosques, over 1,000 detentions: How Sambhal administration is gearing up for Holi | VIDEOS The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh has launched a series of security measures ahead of Holi, including covering mosques with tarpaulin sheets and detaining over 1,000 individuals as a preventive step. Officials say the measures are aimed at maintaining communal harmony during the festival.

With Holi right around the corner, the Sambhal administration has ramped up security measures to maintain peace during festivities. In a move that’s drawing attention, several mosques along the traditional procession route, including the Jama Masjid, are being covered with tarpaulin sheets. The district administration says the decision was taken in consultation with local communities to prevent any potential tension during the celebrations.

“All 10 religious places that fall along the route of the Holi procession are being covered,” said ASP Shreesh Chandra, emphasising that the step was taken to avoid any provocation or hurt sentiments. “There have been talks and mutual agreement between both sides.”

Over 1,000 detained under CrPC

In addition to the mosque coverings, the administration has taken preemptive action by detaining over 1,000 individuals. According to SDM Dr Vandna Mishra, 1,015 people have been detained under Sections 126 and 135 of the CrPC, commonly used to prevent potential law and order issues. “Lekhpals have been deployed at key mosques, and the district has been divided into sectors for better coordination,” she said, asserting that full preparations are in place for a peaceful Holi.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1899779115378688166

Backdrop of communal tensions in Sambhal

The security measures come against the backdrop of simmering tensions in Sambhal over an ongoing mosque-temple controversy. A recent court-ordered survey at a mosque believed by many to stand on the site of a demolished Vishnu temple has sparked renewed debate and public attention. While the administration has not linked the current Holi preparations to the controversy directly, the scale of preventive action suggests heightened caution amid the sensitive atmosphere.

