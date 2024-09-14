Taj Mahal water leakage: Water seepage reported at main dome amid heavy rainfall in Agra | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Taj Mahal water leakage: Water seepage was reported at the main dome amid heavy rainfall in Agra.

The Taj Mahal's main dome has experienced water leakage following three days of heavy rain in Agra. The relentless downpour has also led to flooding in one of the monument's gardens, which was highlighted in a viral video circulating on social media Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Chief of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the Agra circle, assured that the leakage is due to seepage and that there is no damage to the dome. Patel confirmed that inspections, including a drone survey, showed no harm to the main structure.

"Yes, we have witnessed the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal. After that, when we checked, it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera," said Rajkumar Patel.

Impact of heavy rainfall

The persistent rains have caused significant waterlogging across Agra, affecting roads, crops, and localities. The local administration has responded by closing schools to manage the situation. Monika Sharma, a government-approved tour guide, emphasised the importance of preserving the Taj Mahal for both its cultural significance and its role in supporting the local tourism industry.

"Proper care should be taken of the monument because for the tourism industry people it is the only hope," said Monika Sharma, a government approved tour guide.

Heavy rain causes widespread waterlogging in Agra

Agra has experienced continuous rainfall for the past three days, resulting in severe waterlogging across the city. A major National Highway has been blocked by rainwater, and several crops have been submerged. Waterlogging has also affected upscale neighborhoods, leading to significant disruptions.

In response to the persistent rain and its impacts, the Agra administration has ordered the closure of all schools until further notice.

