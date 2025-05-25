Taj Mahal gets bomb threat email, security agencies launch intense search operation Security agencies were put on high alert after receiving an email threat from Kerala claiming that the Taj Mahal would be blown up using RDX.

Agra:

A high alert was sounded after an email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal with RDX was received from Kerala. Following the threat, security agencies have moved into alert mode and intensified surveillance in and around the monument.

Bomb threat sparks intense 3-hour security sweep

As soon as the email was received, a massive security operation was launched. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Taj Security Police, Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Tourism Police, and officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) thoroughly searched the Taj Mahal premises for nearly three hours.

The search covered areas including the main dome, jasmine floor, mosque, gardens, and corridors. Despite the intense sweep, no suspicious objects were found.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Security forces searching premises of the Taj Mahal

Security tightened, tourists not even allowed to carry a pen

The threat mail was sent to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and Delhi Police on Saturday morning from an unidentified mail ID named 'Savvaku Shanka', claiming that the "Taj Mahal would be blown up with RDX (Royal Demolition Explosive) by 3:30 pm."

As a precaution, security was heightened at both the eastern and western gates of the Taj Mahal. Restrictions were also imposed on tourists, including a ban on carrying pens, and all visitors were closely monitored via CCTV.

Preliminary investigation suggests the email was a hoax. A case has been registered at the Cyber Cell Police Station, which is now conducting a detailed probe into the origin and intent behind the email.

The incident caused a temporary panic, but the absence of any actual threat brought relief to the security agencies.

(Input: Ankur Kumar)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at vehicle parking of private company in Noida's Sector 6 | Video

Also Read: UP ATS arrests two accused of spying for Pakistan, engaging in illegal financial activities