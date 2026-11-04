Swami Prasad Maurya not part of INDIA bloc yet, says UP Congress president amid SP opposition

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' has said Swami Prasad Maurya, chief of the Apni Janata Party (AJP), is not currently part of the INDIA bloc. She said any decision on whether Maurya should be brought into the alliance would be taken after discussions with other bloc leaders.

Mishra said the matter would be decided by the alliance's top leadership, adding that there was no difficulty in discussing Maurya's possible inclusion. The remarks come as Congress leaders continue to meet Maurya despite opposition from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, bringing differences between the two parties into focus ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress leaders remain in touch with Maurya

Despite Akhilesh Yadav's objections, Congress leaders have kept up contact with Maurya. He recently met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi with the help of Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh. Gautam met Maurya again on November 2.

Sharing a photograph of the meeting on social media, Maurya said the two had discussed strategy for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Gautam defended his meetings with Maurya, saying he would continue to meet people with whom he had worked for years on issues of social justice.

Responding to questions about Akhilesh Yadav's displeasure, Gautam said he could not give up his social relationships simply because of the objections.

Akhilesh Yadav opposes Maurya's entry into the alliance

Akhilesh Yadav has clearly opposed bringing Maurya into the INDIA bloc, even as Congress leaders continue to engage with him. The disagreement has exposed differences between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party before they have formally announced their alliance for the 2027 elections.

The latest dispute follows an earlier round of public remarks over seat-sharing. Congress leaders had spoken about the number of seats they wanted to contest, prompting a response from the Samajwadi Party. After reports of Akhilesh Yadav's unhappiness over those comments, Congress leaders largely avoided making public statements about seat-sharing.

Now, the disagreement has shifted to Maurya's possible inclusion in the alliance.

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