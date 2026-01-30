Swami Avimukteshwaranand demands CM Yogi to declare cow as 'Mother of the State', check his other demands Swami Avimukteshwaranand said, "We have provided the Uttar Pradesh government with proof of my being the Shankaracharya, which the government has not rejected even after 15 days. This proves that my claim and evidence are true."

Lucknow:

Swami Avimukteshwaranand, at a press conference in Varanasi, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has 40 days to declare the cow as the mother of the state and announced a complete ban on beef exports. If the UP government fails to do so, he will declare CM Yogi Adityanath a fake Hindu at a saints' gathering in Lucknow on March 10-11.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that the situation has become like that of 1966. "The then government harassed Karpatri Ji Maharaj, while today CM Yogi and his close associate Rambhadracharya are plotting against me and harassing me. The government asked me to provide proof of my Shankaracharya status within 24 hours," he said.

'Provided proof of my being the Shankaracharya'

Swami Avimukteshwaranand further said, "We have provided the Uttar Pradesh government with proof of my being the Shankaracharya, which the government has not rejected even after 15 days. This proves that my claim and evidence are true. Now the question is for you to tell us whether you are a real Hindu or a fake Hindu?"

He said that if within 40 days you do not impose a complete ban on cow slaughter and its export along with giving the status of Mother of the State to the cow, then you will be declared a fake Hindu in Lucknow itself.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand may take a holy dip in Prayagraj

Swami Avimukteshwaranand may take a holy dip in Prayagraj, as the Magh Purnima bath at the Magh Mela is scheduled for February 1. Shailendra Yogiraj, the media in-charge of Swami Avimukteshwaranand, told India TV that the administration is in continuous talks with Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand. He said that if the Mela administration apologises and escorts Swami Avimukteshwaranand to the bathing area with due respect, he will perform the Maghi Purnima bath.

