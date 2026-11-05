Supreme Court sends Azam Khan's plea against ED arrest to Allahabad High Court

The Supreme Court has sent Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Allahabad High Court. Khan has alleged that the agency arrested him just 40 minutes after he was released from jail on October 29.

The Supreme Court has asked the High Court to hear the matter on November 16. Khan has challenged both the ED's arrest and a special court's order sending him to judicial custody on November 1. He has also sought interim relief in the form of release from jail.

High Court to hear Azam Khan's plea on November 16

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order on Thursday. It directed the Allahabad High Court's Registrar General to list the case before a division bench on November 16. The Supreme Court also asked that documents related to the case be sent to the High Court within two days.

The bench said it did not want to express any view on the merits of the case. CJI Surya Kant observed that there could be some substance in the arguments, but said the Supreme Court would leave the matter for the High Court to consider.

Kapil Sibal alleges political vendetta

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, described the ED's arrest as an act of political revenge. He told the court that Khan had secured bail in the other cases against him, but was arrested by the agency soon after walking out of jail.

Sibal also expressed concern that the action was intended to keep Khan behind bars during the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He questioned why an FIR in a case relating to an alleged incident in 2006 was registered only in 2019. Sibal also pointed to complaints in which goats and cows were allegedly described as proceeds of crime, or property acquired through criminal activity.

Azam Khan seeks release from jail

Khan's plea challenges the ED's arrest as well as the special court's November 1 order remanding him to judicial custody. He has asked for interim relief and release from jail.

Earlier, a PMLA court had sent the Samajwadi Party leader to 14 days of judicial custody. When reporters questioned him, Khan said, "Now, what is left to say?"

ED registered PMLA case in 2019

According to ED sources, 26 cases were registered against Khan in 2019. The agency subsequently registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 1, 2019.

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