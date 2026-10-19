Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath unveils Swami Vivekananda Statue at UPPSC's Prayagraj campus

Prayagraj:

A historic chapter was added to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) legacy as Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath visited its Prayagraj campus, inaugurated the newly constructed Aditya Patanjali Yogpeetham and unveiled a grand statue of Swami Vivekananda. The visit marked the first time in the commission's history that a sitting Supreme Court judge officially visited its premises, according to the information.

The newly inaugurated Aditya Patanjali Yogpeetham has been developed as a centre for yoga and spiritual inspiration. The site features depictions of various Surya Namaskar postures and showcases the contributions of India's Nobel laureates, with the aim of inspiring young aspirants and highlighting the country's intellectual achievements.

'Evidence, not influence, matters in court; merit alone must determine recruitment'

Addressing the gathering, Justice Vikram Nath recalled his earlier associations with the commission and praised its Kalpavriksha Museum, the artistic value of its exhibits, its green campus and its transparent selection process. He said the Constitution provides comprehensive safeguards under Articles 315 to 323 to ensure that public service commissions function independently and fairly. "Influence and power do not speak in a courtroom. Evidence and arguments do. Similarly, in recruitment, neither favour nor personal connections should matter. Only merit should speak," Justice Nath said.

He stressed that whether it is the seat of justice or the process of recruitment, individual identity must not take precedence over merit. The judge also stressed the wider responsibility of public service commissions, saying they do not merely conduct examinations but select capable public servants who will shape the country's future.

Every administrator selected by a commission makes decisions with far-reaching consequences, he said. Therefore, a single recruitment is not merely the appointment of an individual but the foundation of good governance for decades to come.

Justice Nath emphasised that it was not enough for a selection process to be fair. Its fairness must also be visible to the public. He expressed satisfaction that UPPSC was setting an exemplary standard across the country while fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

What did UPPSC chairman say?

Welcoming the chief guest, UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Sreenet spoke about the relationship between the judiciary and recruitment institutions. "Although the judiciary and selection institutions have different jurisdictions, their statutory spirit is the same. The fundamental element of both is public trust," he said. He added that while courts provide citizens with the legal assurance of justice, recruitment institutions offer them the constitutional assurance of equal opportunity.

Justice Vikram Nath visits heritage and inspirational sites on UPPSC campus

During the visit, Justice Nath inspected several spaces developed to promote self-reflection, cultural awareness and national pride among aspirants. The judge visited Bodhi Sangam, a space designed to inspire candidates to engage in self-dialogue and reflect on their personal and social journeys before embarking on their careers.

Kalpavriksha Museum

He also toured the Kalpavriksha Museum, a building that dates back to a British-era club established in 1868. The structure was subsequently used as a commission storehouse before being transformed into a centre celebrating cultural heritage and positive energy. The museum had earlier been inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Haldighati Shaurya Sthal

Justice Nath inspected the Haldighati Shaurya Sthal, which features a replica of the Dandi March, statues of freedom fighters and the national emblem, the Ashoka Pillar. He also interacted with officials and employees at the site, which has been developed as a symbol of national pride.

12 newly built officers' residences inaugurated, outstanding staff honoured

As part of efforts to improve administrative infrastructure, Justice Nath inaugurated 12 newly constructed residences at Vrindavan Officers' Housing. He also released the commission's official calendar and presented certificates of appreciation to employees recognised for their outstanding service.

The awardees included:

Onkar Nath Singh, Deputy Secretary

Prem Chandra Maurya, Senior Attendant

Shrinath, Private Secretary

Prakash Chandra Singh, Dinesh Pratap Pandey and Ramesh Kumar Bharti, Section Officers

Virendra Singh, Review Officer

Phool Chandra, Senior Attendant

During the programme, UPPSC member Major General (Dr) Manoj Kumar delivered a detailed presentation on the commission's modern functioning and transparent procedures. Commission member Dr AK Verma delivered the vote of thanks.

Several serving and former judges attend the event

The programme was attended by former Supreme Court judge Ashok Bhushan, Allahabad High Court judges Rahul Chaturvedi, Ajit Singh and Rajiv Lochan Mehrotra, along with other members of the judiciary. Senior High Court advocates, Additional Government Advocates, UPPSC members, the Police Commissioner, the District Magistrate, senior district officials and commission employees were also present in large numbers.