Sultanpur encounter: Mangesh Yadav's mother moves court seeking FIR against SP, others

The controversy around the Mangesh Yadav encounter reached court on Wednesday. Yadav's mother Sheela Devi moved a plea in a court in Jaunpur seeking registration of an FIR against police personnel including the Sultanpur Superintendent of Police (SP). Mangesh Yadav, an accused in a robbery case, was killed allegedly in an encounter.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) admitted her plea and sought a report from the Buksa police station in-charge regarding the matter by October 11.

In her petition, Yadav's mother alleged that the Sultanpur superintendent of police, STF in-charge DK Shahi and other police personnel "killed Mangesh in a fake encounter to show good work", accusing them of murder and conspiracy to murder.

The plea has been filed through advocates Samar Bahadur Yadav and Rishi Chandra Yadav.

Mangesh, who was accused in the Rs 1.5-crore loot at a jeweller's shop in Sultanpur, was killed allegedly in a police encounter on September 5.

On the night of September 2, four-five policemen came to Sheela Devi's house and woke up her son Yadav and asked him to come along with them, she alleged in the plea.

When the mother asked, policemen said that they were taking him for questioning and would release him, the plea added.

Some police personnel from Buksa police station again came to the house on the intervening night of September 3 and 4 and made a video and said that Mangesh has not been at home for two-three months, the plea said.

"On September 5, the police came and said that go to Sultanpur postmortem house and bring the body of your son Mangesh," the plea added.

The mother has alleged that the police took her son from her home and shot him dead.

"The superintendent of police, STF in-charge, etc. killed Mangesh in a fake encounter to show good work. Even after 15 days of depositing the fee of Rs 100, the postmortem report of the body has not been given till date," the plea said.

A magisterial inquiry in the encounter is going on in the case. "The mother does not expect a fair inquiry. Neither the officers who carried out the encounter have been removed from their posts nor suspended. There is a possibility of police personnel influencing the evidence and witnesses. Investigation of the case is necessary," the plea said, asking the court to register a case against the SP and other police personnel.

Political row on encounter

The encounter of Mangesh Yadav triggered a political row after the Samajwadi Party alleged that it was a fake encounter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the opposition party of shielding criminals.

(With PTI inputs)

