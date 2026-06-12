Stones pelted on Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi train with Mohan Bhagwat onboard in UP, one held

Firozabad:

The window glass of a coach on the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was damaged after unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the moving train on Thursday evening.

Bhagwat was unharmed in the incident, and the train resumed its journey after a brief halt at Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, officials said.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Sher Singh, the incident occurred around 7:20 pm when the Swarn Shatabdi Express, travelling from Kanpur to Delhi, was passing through Firozabad district. The train had crossed Makkhanpur station without stopping when a stone struck the window of the E-1 coach, damaging the glass.

Train halted at Tundla Junction

Following the incident, the train was stopped at the outer signal of Tundla Junction, where railway and police officials reached the spot to assess the situation.

"RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat was travelling in the same coach that was hit by the stone. However, he was seated on the opposite side of the coach and remained completely safe. No passengers were injured," Singh said.

The train resumed its journey towards Delhi at 7:41 pm.

Senior police officials, including ADG Agra Zone S.K. Bhagat and DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey, visited the site following the incident.

Bhagat said a search operation was underway to identify and arrest the person responsible for the stone-pelting. "No one was injured, and only the outer glass pane of the First AC coach was cracked," he said.

One person detained, investigation underway

Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Langhe said one person had been taken into custody for questioning and that an investigation was underway.

"The incident took place at around 7:15 pm when Train No. 12003 was passing through an area near the border of the Rasoolpur and Dakshin police station limits in Firozabad. We received information that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling on the train," Langhe said.

SP City Ravi Shankar Prasad also reached the spot near Pemeshwar Gate along the railway track. Police have sought CCTV footage from the area and are working to identify those involved in the incident.

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