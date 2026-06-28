Stone-pelting during land survey in UP's Chandauli leaves four police personnel injured; 7 arrested

New Delhi:

A joint team of revenue officials and police came under attack during a land measurement and boundary survey in Kabirpur village under Mughalsarai police station limits in Chandauli district. The team had reached the village to carry out a land survey following the directions of the High Court when a group allegedly opposed the exercise. The situation quickly turned violent, with people reportedly pelting bricks and stones at the officials.

Four police personnel injured

The stone-pelting left four police personnel injured, including woman constables Rinshu Singh, Divya Kanaujia, Anshika Yadav, and constable Sunil Gupta. All of them were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they had to use mild force to bring the situation under control after the attack intensified. According to the police, the accused also snatched the survey chain (jarib) used for land measurement and the mobile phone of a woman constable during the clash.

Both the survey equipment and the mobile phone have now been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Seven arrested, search on for others

Police have registered a case against nine named accused and several unidentified persons. So far, seven people, including four men and three women, have been arrested. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, while those arrested are being sent to judicial custody.

Video of attack goes viral

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a group allegedly throwing bricks and stones at the police and revenue team. The footage also appears to show women police personnel trying to stop the attackers before they were injured during the violence.

Police said further legal action will be taken as the investigation continues.

Report by Santosh Kumar