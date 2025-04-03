Speeding car plunges 50 feet off Ghaziabad overbridge, crushes pregnant woman, family below A speeding car crashed off a railway overbridge in Ghaziabad, plunging 50 feet onto a shanty where a family was sleeping. A pregnant woman, her husband, and their two children were seriously injured. The woman, Madhu, later gave birth to a healthy baby girl but remains in critical condition.

Ghaziabad: A speeding car crashed through the railing of a railway overbridge near New Ghaziabad railway station and plunged 50 feet onto slums below, critically injuring a pregnant woman, her husband, and their two children, police said on Thursday. The incident, which occurred around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, left 33-year-old Madhu, who was nine months pregnant, with severe injuries. Despite undergoing an emergency surgery, she remains in critical condition. However, doctors managed to safely deliver her baby girl.

Car lands on sleeping family

The car landed on a makeshift shanty where Madhu, her husband Sandeep (36), and their children Shivam (8) and Kartik (3) were sleeping. All four sustained serious injuries and were rushed to MMG District Hospital before Madhu was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital due to the severity of her condition. "Her legs, stomach, waist, and head were crushed under the impact," said her brother-in-law, Titu. "She hasn’t regained consciousness since the accident," he added.

Car occupants fled after crash

Eyewitnesses said locals pulled four men from the wrecked car, one of whom was bleeding from his head and ear, but they fled the scene immediately. Police later seized the car, which is registered in the name of one Javed Khan, a resident of Harmukhpuri in Ghaziabad. A case has been registered based on a complaint by Titu, who alleged the men were drunk and driving recklessly.

Authorities have booked the four unidentified suspects and are conducting searches to track them down, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs)