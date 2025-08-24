Speeding car hits traffic police personnel on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, flings him several feet in air | Video The policeman, identified as Vipin Kumar, suffered severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Ghaziabad:

In a shocking incident, a traffic policeman was critically injured after being hit by a speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The impact flung the policeman several feet into the air before he crashed onto the road. The accident, captured on surveillance camera, took place on Friday evening.

The accident occurred while the cop, identified as Vipin Kumar, was on duty. He sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical. The car driver fled the scene after the collision.

Watch video here

CCTV footage shows the cop standing near the divider when he noticed a speeding vehicle heading towards him. He attempted to move aside, but the car rammed into him with such force that he was flung several feet into the air before crashing onto the road. Despite the collision, the vehicle did not stop and continued at high speed. Another traffic policeman can be seen rushing towards the injured cop moments after the crash.

The visuals have sparked public outrage, with citizens demanding stringent action against the accused.

Local police reached the scene promptly and registered a case. A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding driver. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

