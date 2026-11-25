Lucknow:

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in focus, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to launch its election manifesto on Thursday (November 26), coinciding with Constitution Day, in Lucknow. The party plans to present its manifesto in three categories, covering the entire state, individual districts and the state capital, as it looks to build its electoral pitch around the concerns of the public, particularly backward communities, Dalits and minorities.

The manifesto has been titled 'Jan-Man Manifesto' and 'Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Pranpatra'. The party is expected to outline its vision and promises for Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on the issues affecting ordinary people and marginalised communities ahead of the 2027 polls.

SP to release three separate manifestos

The Samajwadi Party plans to issue its manifesto in three distinct formats to address both broader state-level priorities and region-specific concerns.

State-level manifesto: A comprehensive vision for Uttar Pradesh, covering the party's major policy priorities and election promises.

A comprehensive vision for Uttar Pradesh, covering the party's major policy priorities and election promises. District-level manifestos: Separate documents for all 75 districts, highlighting local problems, development needs and region-specific issues.

Separate documents for all 75 districts, highlighting local problems, development needs and region-specific issues. Lucknow-specific manifesto: A dedicated plan for the state capital, addressing urban development, infrastructure and civic concerns.

The district-specific approach is expected to bring local issues into the party's election campaign, while the state-level document will lay out its broader political and policy agenda.

Rs 40,000 annual assistance for women, focus on youth

Among the key promises expected to feature in the manifesto is an annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women. Details about eligibility criteria and the conditions for receiving the proposed benefit are expected to be explained during the party's press conference.

The SP is also expected to make important announcements for young people, with youth-related issues likely to feature prominently in its electoral pitch.

What will SP promise for Lucknow?

The special manifesto for Lucknow is expected to focus on urban challenges, with the party promising measures to tackle traffic congestion. The proposed plans include new flyover bridges, improved healthcare facilities and better access to education. The three-tier manifesto strategy is expected to allow the SP to combine its broader electoral agenda with district-level development priorities and issues specific to the capital.

SP releases first list of candidates

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday night released a list of five candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, hours after it concluded the second round of talks with the Congress on seat sharing. According to the list shared by the party on X, Umar Ali Khan has been named the candidate for the Behat assembly constituency in Saharanpur district, while Ashu Malik has been fielded from the Saharanpur assembly constituency. The list also names Nahid Hasan as the candidate for the Kairana assembly constituency in Shamli district. Mahboob Ali has been named the candidate for the Amroha assembly constituency, and Jyoti Lodhi has been named for the Lalitpur assembly constituency in Lalitpur district.

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