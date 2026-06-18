25-year-old son kills sleeping father with axe in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, held

Gorakhpur:

A 25-year-old man allegedly hacked his father to death with an axe while he was asleep in Jungle Ayodhya Prasad village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Thursday, police said. The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

According to the police, 55-year-old Brahmadev Kannaujia was sleeping on a cot outside his house after dinner on Wednesday night when his younger son, Golu Kannaujia (25), allegedly attacked him with an axe.

The accused reportedly struck his father seven to eight times on the head and neck, killing him on the spot, police said.

Family members and neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing screams and commotion. The police were alerted at around 3 am and reached the spot to begin the investigation.

Son was under stress

Villagers said Golu, the younger of the two brothers, had been under distress after a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with married someone else. They also claimed that his behaviour had become increasingly erratic in recent months.

Family members told the police that Golu had been suffering from a mental illness for the past seven to eight years and had been undergoing treatment. They added that the death of his mother around six months ago had further worsened his condition.

Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Singh said the exact reason behind the murder is unclear. "The accused is in custody. We are examining all possible angles, including family disputes, his mental health condition and other circumstances."

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway," he added.

Toddler killed after mother rejected accused's marriage proposal

Last month, a shocking murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has triggered outrage after a one-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly killed by a relative who, according to police and family members, was upset after his marriage proposal to the child's mother was rejected. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Police said the accused allegedly took the toddler away on the pretext of buying him a toffee before killing him and abandoning the body outside the house. A murder case has been registered on the complaint of the child's grandmother, and teams have been deployed to trace the accused.

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