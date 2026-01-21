Air Force trainee aircraft crashes into pond near KP College in Prayagraj, rescue teams on spot | VIDEO A small aircraft lost balance during flight and crashed into a pond behind KP College in Prayagraj, causing alarm in the area. A loud bang alerted residents, who quickly gathered at the spot.

Prayagraj:

A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday when a small aircraft suddenly lost balance mid-air and crashed into a pond located in the city. As per the information, the aircraft reportedly plunged into the water body situated behind KP Inter College. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and are currently working to manage the situation. It was a microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force, though the cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed.

As per details, the plane crashed into the pond due to an engine failure. It circled in the air for quite some time before finally falling into the water. There were two crew members on board and both are safe, as per the armed forces.

Eyewitnesses report sudden loss of control

Locals who witnessed the crash said the small propeller aircraft appeared to lose control midair before plunging into the water. Thick smoke billowed from the pond as people from nearby settlements rushed to help. Later, NDRF divers, fire tenders and local authorities also arrived and cordoned off the spot to begin rescue operations.

Similar incident reported in Chennai

The crash comes months after another Indian Air Force aircraft went down near Tambaram in Chennai's Chengalpattu district in November last year. The 'Pilatus PC-7' trainer aircraft was also on a routine training mission when it crashed, although the pilot managed to eject safely.

Following the Chennai incident, the Indian Air Force had confirmed the crash on X, stating, "An Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed at about 1425 Hr near Tambaram, Chennai, today. The pilot ejected safely, and no damage to civil property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."

