5 killed, 8 injured as sleeper bus falls off Agra-Lucknow Expressway after collision with car in UP's Unnao

Unnao:

At least five people, including two children, were killed and eight others were injured after a private sleeper bus collided with a car and fell off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place around 4.30 am near Devkhari village under the Bangarmau police station area at kilometre marker 230 of the expressway.

Bus was going from Haryana to Bihar

According to police, the sleeper bus was travelling from Haryana to Bihar when it collided with an Ertiga car coming from the opposite direction on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The impact caused the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle. The bus crashed through the expressway railing and plunged onto the road below, while the Ertiga was completely mangled in the collision.

Police identified the deceased car occupants as Dhunmun (60), Anju (40), Divya (6), Amrita (13), and the driver, Vinod (45), all of whom died on the spot.

Four other occupants of the car and four passengers travelling in the bus sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Bus driver may have dozed off

Bangarmau Circle Officer Harsh Modi said a preliminary investigation suggested that the bus driver may have dozed off, leading to the accident. He said the exact cause of the mishap was being investigated.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena and Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh visited the accident site and directed officials to ensure necessary action.

CM Yogi expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives.

He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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