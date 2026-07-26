No safety barriers, no warning signs: 6-year-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida

Greater Noida:

A six-year-old boy died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area on Saturday evening. The boy was identified as Avyaan Surya, son of Siwan Yadav, Vice Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The boy fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit that had been dug by authorities for a borewell and later filled with rainwater.

Avyaan was playing with other children near Kaladham Society on Saturday evening. While playing, he approached a deep pit filled with rainwater and suddenly fell into it. The children playing with him raised an alarm, prompting people from nearby areas to rush to the scene.

No barricades or warning signs

A society resident, Pranjal, said that around 6:30 pm, a child alerted residents about Avyaan falling into the water-filled pit. People immediately rushed to the spot, following which three residents climbed into the pit and pulled the boy out. Avyaan was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Locals alleged that the pit had been dug several days ago by authorities for borewell work and was later filled with rainwater. They claimed that no barricades or warning signs were installed around the pit despite the safety risk.

Residents said that proper safety measures could have prevented the tragic incident.

Probe underway

Following the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Gupta reached the spot. He said he received information about the incident through social media and that an investigation is currently underway. The SDM said the preliminary investigation suggested that there was no barricading around the pit. He added that if the contractor responsible for the site is found guilty of negligence, strict legal action will be taken against him.

The incident triggered anger among local residents, who demanded immediate barricading of all open pits, installation of warning signs, and strict action against negligent officials and the agency concerned.

According to police, a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, and further legal action is being initiated.

Yuvraj Mehta died in a similar way

Yuvraj Mehta died on the intervening night of January 16 and 17 after his car skidded in dense fog, broke a drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex. According to eyewitnesses, he had frantically pleaded for help for around 90 minutes, but the police personnel and rescue workers who had reached the site were unable to save him.

His body was recovered the next day after a prolonged search operation involving the fire department, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). His car was retrieved from the pit on Tuesday evening, three days after the accident.

(Report: Rahul Thakur)

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