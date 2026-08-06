Six of a family killed in house collapse due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh:

Six members of a family were killed after a century-old house collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in Mahuli village of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, officials said. One family member survived the incident.

According to officials, the house, owned by 60-year-old Pramod Srivastava, was in a dilapidated condition. The structure collapsed at around 2 am on August 6 while the family was asleep, trapping them under the debris.

Hearing cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and alerted the police and district administration. Teams from the local police and the fire department launched a rescue operation with the help of residents and pulled the victims out of the rubble before rushing them to the district hospital.

Doctors declared six people dead on arrival. The deceased have been identified as Pramod Srivastava, Rita, Nitin, Madhuri, Madhav and Advik. The victims included a couple, their son, daughter-in-law and two children.

Aman, Pramod Srivastava's 28-year-old son, survived the collapse and was rescued safely. Officials said he is in stable condition and did not suffer any serious injuries.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be officially confirmed, though the house was reportedly around 100 years old and in a severely dilapidated state.

The incident comes amid a series of tragic accidents reported from Pratapgarh district. Earlier, continuous rainfall caused a farmer's mud house to collapse in the Patti tehsil area, leaving him injured while his children escaped unharmed.

Around 10 days ago, a five-year-old girl, Mansi, died after falling into a 10-foot-deep water-filled pit while playing outside her home in the district.

Reported by Brijesh Mishra

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