Six-lane Ganga Expressway to be extended to Haridwar, Expansion to cost Rs 10,761 crore

Lucknow:

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a significant decision was taken to expand the state's expressway network and boost religious tourism. The cabinet approved the proposal to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. The proposed greenfield expressway will be constructed as a 6-lane highway, with the provision for future expansion to 8 lanes.

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Cabinet approved the extension of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar, creating direct connectivity between Prayagraj and Haridwar. The six-lane extension will cover around 100 km in UP, with an additional 30-km stretch in Uttarakhand to be developed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The expansion of the six-lane Ganga Expressway will cost Rs 10,761 crore and the connectivity between Bijnor and Haridwar will become easier A fast, controlled-access expressway link to be built between the two Kumbh cities—Prayagraj and Haridwar

Ganga Expressway expansion will cost Rs 10,761 crore

The state government said it will incur an estimated expenditure of Rs 10,761 crore for extending the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. No financial participation from the Central Government is expected or proposed for this project. Following the cabinet's approval, further necessary actions—including the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR)—will be undertaken.

Easier connectivity between Bijnor and Haridwar

Currently, NH-34 (Meerut-Bijnor-Haridwar National Highway) is the primary route for travelling from Bijnor district—located on the Uttarakhand border—to Haridwar. Extending the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar will provide Bijnor with superior and faster connectivity to the city. Additionally, the expressway will improve Bijnor's connectivity to the state capital, Lucknow. This is expected to boost trade, investment, industry, and economic activities in the region.

Expressway corridor to link Prayagraj and Haridwar

Extending the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar will create a fast and seamless transport link via a controlled-access expressway network between Prayagraj and Haridwar—the two major Kumbh cities situated on the banks of the Ganga. This is expected to boost religious and spiritual tourism while making travel between the two holy cities much more convenient for pilgrims and tourists.

Boost to religious tourism and employment

The expansion of the expressway is likely to lead to a significant increase in religious tourism. Improved connectivity could also boost tourism-based economic activities in Haridwar, Bijnor, and other areas linked by the Ganga Expressway. The construction of the project and the resulting economic activities are likely to create new opportunities for direct and indirect employment. This will also impart fresh momentum to the region's economic and social development.