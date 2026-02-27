Singapore girl's adorable Yogi sketch melts hearts: CM Adityanath calls her onstage, signs autograph | Video

Lucknow:

At a vibrant community interaction event in Singapore on February 23, a young girl's handmade sketch of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath captured hearts, leading to an unforgettable onstage embrace where CM Yogi called her up, posed for photos and personally autographed her artwork.

Adoring fan's portrait wows the CM

During the gathering, a little girl studying in Singapore approached with a detailed pencil sketch of CM Yogi clutched in her hands, her eyes sparkling with anticipation. Spotting the impressive portrait immediately, CM Yogi beamed and beckoned her to the stage amid cheers from the crowd. He admired her talent, snapped memorable photos together, and signed the sketch with encouragement, leaving the child overjoyed and speechless in what became the event's viral highlight.

Child's determination to meet her idol

The young artist shared her inspiring story afterward, revealing she attends school in Singapore and attended solely to meet Yogi after learning of his visit the previous night. "I was so excited to see Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming here- I drew his picture just to meet him," she said, describing how his warm reception and autograph boosted her confidence tremendously. Her pure dedication turned a simple drawing into a bridge connecting a child's admiration across continents.

Yogi Adityanath's Singapore visit

This touching interlude occurred amid Yogi Adityanath's action-packed two-day visit (February 23-24), blending people-to-people connects with economic diplomacy. He held back-to-back meetings with Singapore's top leaders- including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean- while witnessing MoU signings at ITE College Central for technical and vocational education collaborations to bolster Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure and jobs. PM Wong praised Uttar Pradesh as India's third-largest state economy and one of its fastest-growing in a Facebook post, underscoring the tour's investment momentum.