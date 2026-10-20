Shraddha Dubey, accused in Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma death case, arrested from Nagpur

Lucknow:

Shraddha Dubey, a model and accused in the Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma death case, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday (October 20). According to the information received, she was arrested during a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the local Lucknow police.

The other two associates of Dubey, the driver Danish and Rashmi Dubey, were also arrested. The arrested accused are being brought to Lucknow following the completion of necessary legal formalities. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

Dubey had been absconding since businessman Shiva Sharma died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of her apartment building in Lucknow on October 9.

'Allegations baseless': Shraddha Dubey

Days before her arrest, Shraddha Dubey claimed that Shiva died by suicide and that CCTV footage from her building will prove her innocence. "I have known this individual (Shiva Sharma) for only four months; for about two to two-and-a-half of those months, we were friends. He never visited my home. He only started coming over in the last two months—and surely, things couldn't have deteriorated so drastically in such a short time that we would harbor such intentions toward one another. His mother has made false accusations because she never liked me," she told news agency ANI.

"All the allegations are baseless. Just because someone claims we committed murder doesn't mean we did. It was a suicide; I witnessed him jump from the fourth floor of my building. If the CCTV footage from my building is retrieved, it will clearly prove my innocence—yet, for some reason, that footage hasn't been accessed yet. Footage from the Nepal border has been obtained, so why is there an issue with accessing the footage from my own building? Once it is retrieved, my innocence will be clear, as I have done nothing wrong," she added.

Shiva Sharma death case

27-year-old Shiva Sharma, a cafe owner and a businessman, was in a suspected live-in relationship with Dubey for four months. He fell to his death from the Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow's Hazratganj on October 9.

It is alleged that Sharma was murdered by Dubey. The police have also found a purported audio clip between the two in which they could be heard arguing. Since then, the police had claimed that Dubey was absconding.

Earlier, the police said Dubey's Mahindra Scorpio-N was found in Rupaidiha town, which is near the Nepal border. The police said there is a possibility that Dubey could have crossed into Nepal.

The Lucknow Police had also announced a Rs 50,000 reward for accused Shraddha Dubey and her associates.

Also Read