Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Shopkeepers put up name boards on Kanwar route after UP govt's order | PICS

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, the administration has ordered the shop owners located on the Kanwar route to do business with their identity during the Kanwar Yatra.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lucknow Updated on: July 19, 2024 9:22 IST
Name boards in UP
Image Source : INDIA TV Name boards in UP

Owing to the holy month of Sawan is starting from July 22 and in such a situation the journey of Kanwariyas will also begin. Police in Muzaffarnagar have ordered all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners to avoid any "confusion", a move seen by the opposition parties as targeting Muslim traders. The decision has drawn flak from politicians and members of the civil society.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the Muzaffarnagar police's order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names is a "social crime" and asked the courts to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. India Tv - AKhilesh Yadav also termed the order a

Image Source : INDIA TVAKhilesh Yadav also termed the order a "social crime".

Reacting to a news article on the order, Yadav wrote on X, "...And what if the name of the owner is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fatte? What can you find out from these names?" "The honourable court should take suo motu cognizance of this matter and investigate the intentions of the government and take appropriate punitive action," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Muzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Singh on Monday said, "About 240 km of Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. All the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route, have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops. This has been done to ensure that there should be no confusion among kanwariyas and no law and order situation arises. All are following this voluntarily," he said. India Tv - Muzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Singh said all are following it voluntarily

Image Source : INDIA TVMuzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Singh said all are following it voluntarily
Kanwar Yatra 2024: Tight security, drones and CCTVs to maintain vigil on route | Check FULL DETAILS

Kanwar Yatra: 'Judenboycott', Owaisi's sharp reaction to UP Police's alleged diktat for vendors

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Muzaffarnagar Police issues fresh advisory on displaying eatery owners' names

AIMIM leader Owaisi said in his post in Hindi on X, "As per the order of Uttar Pradesh Police, now every food shop or cart owner will have to put his name on the board so that no Kanwariya buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake. This was called Apartheid in South Africa and in Hitler's Germany it was called 'Judenboycott'.India Tv - Owaisi likened the move to Hitler's 'Judenboycott'

Image Source : INDIA TVOwaisi likened the move to Hitler's 'Judenboycott'

