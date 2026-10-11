Shoes thrown, workers clashed at UP Congress HQ during swearing-in ceremony of Aradhana Mishra | Watch

Lucknow:

Shoes were thrown and workers seen clashing with each other at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Headquarters during swearing-in ceremony of the new state president Aradhana Mishra and acting president Imran Masood. The clashes were held between supporters of outgoing state president Ajay Rai and Congress councilor Mamta Chaudhary.

It is being reported that a fight broke out between supporters of Congress Awadh Zone president Mamta Chaudhary and Ajay Rai. During this, Mamta Chaudhary was accused of using abusive language, after which Ajay Rai's supporters created a huge ruckus. After the dispute, Ajay Rai complained to Pramod Tiwari and Imran Masood and demanded Mamta Chaudhary's expulsion from the party. Ajay Rai said that such people tarnish the party's image.

Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted the Congress party for the ruckus at the Congress headquarters. The UP BJP shared a video of the uproar on the social media platform X, saying, "At the Congress office, the new state president humiliated former president Ajay Rai."

Who is new UP Congress President Aradhana Mishra?

Aradhana Mishra, is popularly known as Aradhana Mishra Mona, is a three-time MLA from the Rampur Khas Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district. She is the daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, who represented Rampur Khas in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly nine times. Mishra's appointment is also being viewed in the context of the Congress' broader social and political strategy in Uttar Pradesh.

Within the party, there has been a longstanding focus on strengthening its outreach among the Brahmin community in the state. Against this backdrop, handing over the reins of the state organisation to a Brahmin leader is being seen as part of the party's strategy to expand its support base ahead of the 2027 polls.

New Congress team for UP elections

Congress has made a major organisational change ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, and the responsibility now rests with the new team with the appointment of a new state president, a working president and senior vice-presidents. The latest changes are being viewed in the context of the Congress' preparations, with the new leadership expected to focus on strengthening the party's organisation and outreach across the state.

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