Watch: Severe storm blows away store at Noida's Jaypee Aman society A resident captured the terrifying moment on video while filming the storm from an upper floor. The footage clearly shows the entire structure of Safal Store being lifted and destroyed by the powerful gusts.

Noida:

A powerful storm accompanied by strong winds swept through Greater Noida on Friday evening, leaving behind significant damage across Sector 151. The storm caused extensive destruction in the JP Aman Society area, where multiple residential flats suffered damage and several windows were shattered. Among the worst affected was a Safal Store located outside the society, whose roof was torn and blown away due to the fierce winds.

A resident captured the terrifying moment on video while filming the storm from an upper floor. The footage clearly shows the entire structure of Safal Store being lifted and destroyed by the powerful gusts. This video has since gone viral on social media, highlighting the sheer force of the natural calamity.

Windows of several flats ripped off

The same storm also resulted in extensive damage to several flats within JP Aman Society, with many windows being ripped off. However, no casualties have been reported in this unfortunate incident, bringing relief to the residents.

Authorities and residents are currently assessing the damage as clean-up and repair work begins. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of nature and the urgent need for preparedness during severe weather events.

Widespread impact across Noida

The storm caused extensive damage throughout Noida, uprooting trees, damaging traffic signals, and leading to power outages in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a prior warning of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, which unfolded as expected. Wind speeds peaked at around 60 km/h, resulting in additional disturbances.

(Report by Rahul Thakur from Noida)