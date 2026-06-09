Eight injured as building's balcony collapses near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Vrindavan:

At least eight people were injured after a balcony of a house suddenly collapsed near the Banke Bihari Temple area in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Tuesday. As per sources, the incident triggered panic among locals and devotees in the vicinity. According to initial information, strong winds swept through the area when the balcony of a building gave way and crashed onto the street below. Several people passing through the area were caught in the incident and sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities, where they received treatment. Authorities said they are monitoring their condition, and no fatalities have been reported so far.

Chaos in busy temple area

The Banke Bihari Temple area is one of the busiest locations in Vrindavan and witnesses a steady flow of devotees throughout the day. The sudden collapse created chaos as people scrambled to move to safety.

Local residents and bystanders rushed to assist the injured before emergency teams reached the spot. Police and civic authorities also arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure public safety.

Authorities begin investigation

Officials said they have started examining the cause of the collapse. Preliminary indications suggest that strong winds may have contributed to the incident, though authorities are also expected to inspect the structural condition of the building. Further details regarding the age of the structure and whether any safety concerns had previously been reported are awaited.

Traditional rituals to shield deities from heat

It is to be noted here that temples in Mathura and Vrindavan are using water showers, coolers and other such measures to contain the temperatures within their premises amid the scorching heat. Temples are following their summer rituals -- "phool bangla" decorations, vetiver (khas) curtains, applying sandalwood, perfumed water showers and floral attire for Lord Krishna and other deities to keep the premises cool.

At Bankey Bihari Temple, the deity's attire and ornaments are made from flower buds. The deities get offered mango, musk melon, cucumber, 'thandai' and mango lassi as 'prasad'. Temple authorities said coolers, mist fans, water sprinkling and drinking water facilities have been arranged for devotees, though some visitors complained about inadequate shaded areas outside temples.

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