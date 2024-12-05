Section 163 imposed in Noida till Dec 7, public gatherings banned: Check full list of restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Section 163 imposed in Noida.

Restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS in Noida were imposed ahead of the death anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 6 in view of recent farmers' protests. It should be noted that December 6 is observed as the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. On this occasion, significant events take place at the Dalit Prerna Sthal and surrounding areas in Noida.

Because of the mega event, the Noida Police made security arrangements at the site and heavy police presence will be stationed at Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 2 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal. Moreover, the Noida Police prepared a special plan to ensure traffic remains unaffected.

Noida Police said Section 163 will be imposed in Noida from Thursday till December 7 amd authorities have also warned of strict action against those engaging in protests or demonstrations.

The restrictions have been imposed a day after farmers' body BKU had called on its workers and members from western Uttar Pradesh districts to gather at the Zero Point in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Section 163 imposed in Noida: Check restrictions