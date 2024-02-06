Noida Police invokes Section 144 CrPC ahead of farmers' march to Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Noida: Ahead of major protest demonstrations by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday said that restrictions under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 will be invoked across the twin cities on February 7 and 8.

The restrictions entail prohibiting gatherings of more than five individuals and unauthorized marches, encompassing both religious and political processions, according to the order.

Kisan mahapanchayat on Feb 7

Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been staging protests since December 2023, demanding increased compensation and developed plots in exchange for their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past. The farmer groups have announced plans for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to push for their demands.

"Programmes are proposed by farmers for holding a mahapanchayat on February 7 and a march to Parliament in Delhi on February 8. Some other demonstration programmes by various organisations are also proposed during the period," Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya said.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out," Katheriya said in the order announcing the restrictions.

Police issue traffic advisory

The police also released a traffic advisory, advising commuters about potential diversions on certain routes in the twin cities due to the movement of farmers on tractors.

The traffic department alerted the public about diversions expected in Dadri, Tilapata, Surajpur, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur, and various other routes in Greater Noida.

"Use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. For traffic-related information, contact traffic police helpline number 9971009001," it said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)