Scuffle breaks out between police, Congress leaders in Lucknow during visit to Sambhal | VIDEO

A scuffle broke out between Police and Congress leaders outside the UP Congress Office in Lucknow. The development comes as a Congress delegation led by State President Ajay Rai left from the party office to visit violence-hit Sambhal.

"We are all-rounder. We are with people, we will talk about their welfare. I am trying to go to Sambhal. Congress will stand with people during atrocities," says UP Congress President Ajay Rai as he was about to leave for Sambhal from the party office in Lucknow amid heavy police deployment.

Earlier in the day, one notice by Uttar Pradesh Police was served to Congress leader Ajay Rai asking him to cancel his scheduled visit to Sambhal. In response, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State doesn't want anyone to visit the violence-affected district.

The senior SP leader said that the government doesn't want to highlight its failure and the folly of the administration before the public.

"They (BJP) don't want anyone go (to Sambhal). Akhilesh (Yadav) was going to a wedding in Meerut...they thought he would go to Sambhal. Those who commit sins always try to hide it. They won't let anyone go because they don't want the reality to come out before the public. They don't want to highlight the failure of government and the folly of the administration," SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, who is also the party's Rajya Sabha MP, told ANI.

"Keeping in mind the peace and communal sensitivity in Sambhal district, he should cooperate in the public interest and postpone his proposed program so that the order passed by the District Magistrate of Sambhal district, Section 163 BNSS is not violated," the notice read.

Meanwhile, Rai said that he would go to Sambhal "peacefully." "They have issued me a notice and have asked me that my visit will cause chaos. Certainly, we also don't want chaos but peace to prevail. The atrocity and injustice that was done there by the police and the government, I want my leadership to know this. They (police) gave me notice but I will go there peacefully," Rai told ANI.