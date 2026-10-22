Schools, colleges in Ghaziabad will remain closed on Friday due to UP Legislative Council elections

Ghaziabad:

All schools and colleges in Ghaziabad district will remain closed on Friday (October 23). This decision has been taken in view of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections for the Meerut Division Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. A special holiday will be observed in educational institutions from nursery to class 12, as well as in higher education institutions.

UP Legislative Council elections: 152 candidates in fray

The development comes as the fate of 152 candidates, contesting biennial elections for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats -- five graduates and six teachers’ constituencies, will be decided in the polling to on Friday.

The voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm through ballot papers, across 2,697 polling stations when a total of 14,81,310 electors are eligible to vote. Counting of votes is scheduled on October 27. This time, the election is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, before the assembly polls as both have fielded candidate in all 11 seats. For the polling purpose, the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for peaceful voting.

Check constituency-wise candidate numbers

Among the Graduates’ constituencies, Varanasi has the highest number of candidates at 24, followed by Lucknow with 16, Agra and Allahabad-Jhansi with 13 each, and Meerut with eight.

Moreover, in Teachers’ constituencies, Bareilly-Moradabad has 17 candidates, Gorakhpur-Faizabad 16, Lucknow 13, Agra 12, and Varanasi and Meerut 10 each. Lucknow Graduates’ constituency has the largest electorate at 3,13,531, followed by Varanasi with 2,88,622 and Allahabad-Jhansi with 2,64,233 voters.

A graduates' constituency is the one in which only graduates from any recognised Indian university, or those with an equivalent qualification, are qualified to be enrolled in the voter rolls. Similarly, in a teachers' constituency, only a full-time teacher at a secondary school or higher for at least three years out of the previous six years is eligible to vote.

These are the outgoing MLCs in UP

The elections were announced as the tenures of the members elected from these constituencies are scheduled to end on December 6. The outgoing MLCs include BJP members Avneesh Kumar Singh, Manvendra Pratap Singh, Dinesh Kumar Goyal, Umesh Dwivedi, Shrichand Sharma and Hari Singh Dhillon, Samajwadi Party members Lal Bihari Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha and Man Singh Yadav, Independent member Akash Agrawal and teachers' constituency member Dhruv Kumar Tripathi.

In the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP has 79 members, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has one. The Samajwadi Party has 10 members, of which five are from the 'others' category, and four are Independents.

(With inputs from Zuber Akhtar)

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