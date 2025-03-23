Saurabh Rajput murder case: Meerut Police to record statements of Muskan and Sahil tomorrow New revelations expose brutal details of Saurabh’s murder, including a gruesome postmortem report, suspicions over Muskan’s surrender, and chilling videos of the accused partying after the crime.

Meerut Police are set to record the statements of MuskAan, the wife of deceased Saurabh, and her alleged lover Sahil in jail on Monday regarding their passports and other pertinent information related to the ongoing murder investigation. Both individuals were arrested in connection with the sensational murder of Saurabh, whose body was found concealed in a drum.

Authorities will also be filing a petition in court to seek police remand for both Sahil and Muskaan. Sources indicate that the Meerut Police are likely to request a five-day remand period for the accused.

During the remand application, the police are expected to reference the medication that was administered to the victim, Saurabh, as part of their investigative efforts. Furthermore, the police will reportedly request permission from the court to recreate the crime scene to gain a clearer understanding of the sequence of events.

The gruesome details of Saurabh's murder have sent shockwaves across the district. According to the post-mortem report, Muskaan allegedly stabbed her husband three times in the chest before fatally plunging a knife into his heart. The report further revealed the horrifying extent of the crime, stating that Saurabh's throat was slit, his palms were severed, and his body was dismembered into four pieces to fit inside a drum, which was then sealed with cement.

Meanwhile, Meerut Jail's Senior Superintendent, Veeresh Raj Sharma, has disclosed that both Muskaan and Sahil appear to be suffering from drug addiction. He stated that they have been provided with medication and are expected to be moved to a de-addiction centre. Sharma also mentioned that initially, the couple expressed a desire to stay together in jail, but were informed of the separate facilities for male and female inmates.

Sharma further revealed that Muskaan has requested a government lawyer, stating that her family is upset and unlikely to provide legal representation. A request for a government advocate has been submitted to the court on her behalf. Regarding reports of the couple refusing food, Sharma clarified that while they were initially hesitant, they have started eating after being administered medication, and he anticipates their addiction to subside within approximately 15 days. He noted that while it's unclear if they feel remorse, both are visibly troubled. Precautions are being taken within the jail, including CCTV monitoring, to ensure the safety of other inmates and prevent them from interfering with Muskaan and Sahil.

Tomorrow's statement recording and the subsequent remand hearing are crucial steps in the Meerut Police's investigation as they piece together the events leading up to Saurabh's brutal murder and gather further evidence against the accused couple.