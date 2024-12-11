Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh's son Sagar found dead in Bareilly, case filed against deceased's friend

Follow us on Image Source : X Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh's son Sagar found dead

TV actor Sapna Singh, who has worked in many serials including Crime Patrol and Mati ki Banno, returned from Mumbai to her maternal home in village Rasula of Bhuta police station area on Tuesday and broke down after seeing the body of her only son Sagar in mysterious condition. The actor blocked the Bisalpur road along with the villagers in protest. Sagar's body was brought on a cot and placed on the road and a demand was made for a second postmortem. Moreover, traffic jams continued for about one and a half hours and later the body was cremated after CO Faridpur convinced her. A murder report has been filed against the son's friends in the case.

Actress Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son lived with his maternal uncle Omprakash in Anand Vihar Colony of Sagar city. He was an eighth-class student in a private school. Sagar's body was found lying near Adalakhiya village in Izzatnagar police station area of ​​Bareilly on Sunday morning. Izzatnagar police got the body post-mortem done as an unidentified person. Sagar's nose was bleeding. The cause of death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem. However, when there were no signs of death due to poison or drug overdose, the viscera of the body was preserved.

The Baradari police had registered a missing report on behalf of Sagar's maternal uncle when he went missing. After identifying his body on Monday, the police took Sagar's friends Anuj and Sunny into custody. According to the police, during interrogation, Anuj said that they had consumed drugs and alcohol together. Sagar had an overdose of cocktails and he fell. Then both of them got scared and dragged him from the road and threw him into the field. Then they went back to their respective homes. They did not know that Sagar would die.

Police searched CCTV cameras near the spot, in which both friends were seen dragging Sagar. When the situation was not clear in the post-mortem, initially the police wanted to take action in unintentional murder, when the protest by blocking the road was found, a complaint was filed and the case was registered as murder.

