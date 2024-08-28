Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
AAP leader Sanjay Singh surrenders in Sultanpur court in 2001 street-protest case, gets bail

The surety was deposited on the directions of the Allahabad High Court which had on August 22 stayed the execution of the sentence awarded by the Sultanpur court.

Sultanpur Updated on: August 28, 2024 18:03 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh surrendered before a special court in Sultanpur today (August 28) in connection with a 2001 street-protest case and was granted bail.

"Sanjay Singh surrendered in the MP-MLA court. The court granted him bail on a surety bond of Rs 50,000," his advocate Madan Singh said.

The special court had on January 11 last year sentenced the AAP leader to three months of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine for obstructing traffic and inciting violence during a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

Singh and five others were convicted by the MP-MLA court on January 11, 2023 and their appeal was dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year. Hearing an urgent plea on January 11 last year, the Lucknow bench of the HC had held that Singh need not surrender before the Sultanpur court till its order comes on his bail plea, which was scheduled for hearing on Thursday (August 29).

On August 13 this year, a non-bailable warrant was issued by the MP-MLA court against Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Anoop Sanda and four others.

The HC bench of Justice KS Pawar ordered that Singh will have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 to the satisfaction of the special court, with an undertaking that he or his counsel will appear before it when the revision petition is listed for hearing.

